Clark, Marathon, Waupaca and Wood counties report new COVID-19 cases

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports as of Tuesday, 12,885 people have tested positive for COVID-19 -- an increase of 198 positive cases from Monday.

Locally, Clark, Marathon and Wood County all reported an additional case bring their county totals’ to 29, 34, and eight, respectively. Waupaca County reported two new cases bringing its total to 19.

The state currently has 52 active testing labs with a daily testing capacity of 13,372 tests.

To date, 467 people have died of coronavirus in Wisconsin. That’s an increase of eight deaths from the previous day.

As of Monday, 55% or 7,012 of the state’s total cases have recovered. And 41%, or 5,215 were recently diagnosed. The report states patients need to be symptom-free 30 days after diagnosis to be considered recovered. New recovery numbers for Tuesday had not been posted as of 1:50 p.m.

DHS states the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 is defined as the number of confirmed cases who are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:

• Documentation of resolved symptoms

• Documentation of release from public health isolation

• 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

So far, 148,237 people have tested negative for COVID-19. That’s 3,735 more negative cases than the previous day.

In total, 2,110 patients have been hospitalized to date with COVID-19. That’s 42 more than the previous day.

Click here to view the case breakdown by county.

In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Marathon and Waupaca counties have reported one death. Four deaths have been reported in Clark County. So far locally, Langlade, and Taylor have no confirmed cases, however, local health officials say it’s unlikely no cases exist in those counties.

