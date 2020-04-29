Clark County reports 4th COVID-19 death in less than two weeks

The Clark County Health Department is confirming that a fourth Clark County resident has died due to the novel coronavirus.

According to a news release, it's the county’s fourth COVID-19 death in less than two weeks.

All of these individuals were over the age of 65. At this time, the CCHD is not releasing any further information out of respect for the deceased and their loved ones. .

To date, Clark County has had 20 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The first confirmed case was on March 25, 2020. The last 12 of the total 20 cases had been in close contact with one another.