Clark County reports 2nd COVID-19 death

According to the Clark County Health Department, a second resident has died from COVID-19 complications.

The resident was hospitalized.

"The loss of another Clark County resident to COVID-19 is extremely sad, said Clark County Health Officer Brittany Mews, in a release. "I would like to extend my deepest condolences to this individual’s family and friends.”

No other information has been released about the victim.

Clark County has had a total of 19 COVID-19 cases. Two have died, two are in the hospital and seven others are symptom-free and out of isolation.

11 of the 19 had all been in close contact with one another.