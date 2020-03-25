Clark County confirms first case of COVID-19

Health officials in Clark County have confirmed their first case of COVID-19.

The individual is currently isolated at home. County health officials are working to determine how the person may have become infected and is contacting individuals with whom the patient had close contact with.

“The best thing that Clark County residents can do is to follow Governor Evers’ Safer At Home Order. All Clark County residents and Wisconsinites should stay at home as much as possible. This is in addition to taking standard precautions and practicing good health habits—including covering coughs and sneezes and washing hands often. The COVID-19 situation is continuously evolving. We encourage residents to monitor the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) websites for the latest information and guidance,” stated Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Department Director/Health Officer.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you think that you may have COVID19, you should stay home, practice self-isolation, and call your medical provider—do not go directly to a hospital or clinic without first calling.

Emergency lines should be reserved only for those needing emergency medical attention.

The news mean there are now three cases in central Wisconsin—the other two are in Wood County and Marathon County.

There have been five deaths statewide, however are in central or northcentral Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released new case number each day at 2 p.m.

As of Tuesday, there were 457 cases statewide.

