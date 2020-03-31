Clark County confirms 4th case of coronavirus, says current confirmed cases are connected

The Clark County Health Department is confirming that there is now a fourth positive case of coronavirus in Clark County.

According to a news release, all four cases had been in close contact with each other at one point. Currently, all four individuals are at home and in isolation.

Currently, there are four positive and seven pending COVID-19 cases in Clark County.

Individuals can be infected with COVID-19 even if they are not showing symptoms. As testing criteria becomes stricter, less positive cases will be reported, as fewer people will be tested,” said Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Department Director/Health Officer.

The CCHD continues to work with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, local healthcare providers, Clark County Emergency Management, and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

“The true number of infected individuals is likely not accurately reflected in the number of positive cases. We can only report numbers on those who go in to get tested and get a lab-confirmed positive test result.”

