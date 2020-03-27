Clark County confirms 2nd and 3rd cases of COVID-19

The Clark County Health Department is confirming that there are now three positive cases of coronavirus in Clark County.

The two newly positive cases had been in close contact with the individual who tested positive earlier this week. All three individuals are currently in isolation—two at home and one in the hospital.

The CCHD has conducted investigations with these residents and is following-up with others with whom these individuals have had close contact.

“The Clark County Health Department closely monitors all pending and positive cases in the county. Individuals awaiting their test results are ordered to stay at home. When the lab confirms a positive COVID-19 case, the Health Department is immediately notified. It is then the Health Department’s duty to follow-up with the positive case to conduct a contact tracing investigation. During this investigation, the individual is asked to report on who they had close contact with (including others who were ill) and if they have recently traveled.” stated Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Department Director/Health Officer.

Mews said there are three positive, 28 negative, and 22 pending COVID-19 cases in Clark County.