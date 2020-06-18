Clark Co. deputies investigating two horses shot early Wednesday morning

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate incidents where two horses were shot early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, the incidents happened in the Township of Lynn in southeastern Clark County, near Neillsville.

Clark County deputies urged anybody who owns any horses to check on them and make sure that they have not been shot.

Anyone with information should call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 743-3157 or the tip line at (888) 847-2576.