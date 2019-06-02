Clark Co. Sheriff's Office investigating vehicle thefts

FACEBOOK POST:

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the theft of two vehicles in the Township of Thorp. The thefts occurred between 4 and 5 am on Saturday June 1, 2019. Both vehicles have been recovered. We are asking for the communities help in finding the person or persons responsible for this. If you saw anything suspicious in the City or Township of Thorp during this time frame or have any information regarding this case, please contact Sgt. Wade Hebert at 715-743-3157.