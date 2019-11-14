City says tests show Wauleco soil samples are 'typical', no public health hazard

A spokeswoman for the city of Wausau said Wauleco has completed their test results and final report to the DNR related to the aerial deposition model in October 2019.

“The results of the dioxins, as you will read in the report, are very typical values for urban areas around the country,” a news release stated.

According to a news release, once the city received these sample results they were shared with the Department of Health Services Toxicologists and they have prepared a health risk assessment on the sample results.

The reports states there is no public health hazards associated with the soils sampled.

Click here to view the findings.