City prepares roads ahead of first winter event

Public works identified roads Monday that might give people some trouble Tuesday morning after the winter weather hits. Steep hills like the one on South 17th Avenue past Elm Street as well as bridges are the two things they're prepping today before our first winter event.

Crews prepare Grand Avenue for snow and ice (WSAW Photo).

"Being a bridge deck, they will get colder than where they have soil underneath the highway,” said Ric Mohelnitzky, the superintendent of the street division of the City of Wausau.

Public works crews sprayed roads with brine Monday.

"We're trying to anticipate right now by pre-treating with salt brine and trying to alleviate the bridge decks from getting icy," he said.

You can spot when your road is treated when you see those tell-tale white lines appear right down the driving path. They're also keeping an eye on hills.

"Some of our steeper areas can be a problem," he said.

Though little accumulation is expected, they're preparing plows for when they will be needed.

"We are looking up setting some more trucks for our salters to get some wings on some of our fleet,” he said.

Mohelnitzky says the best thing drivers can do is make sure your tires are in good shape for winter driving. That also means checking tire pressure. He says that is the best insurance this winter.