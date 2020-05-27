City playgrounds reopen for families to use at their own risk

All 19 city playgrounds are now open in Marathon County.

While fences have been taken down, the Marathon County Parks, Rec, & Forestry Department wants to make it clear that all should play at their own risk as playgrounds are not regularly cleaned and could spread the coronavirus.

"We don't disinfect our playgrounds on a regular basis. We do not have the staff or the capacity to do so. So they are an area that has germs available to anybody who touches them,” Jamie Polley, the Marathon County Parks, Rec, & Forestry Department Director said.

The playgrounds opened back up on Friday after it was found that keeping them closed was not enforceable under Marathon County's Order #1 that consists only of recommendations.

The Department recommends that those who use the playgrounds heavily sanitize after playing, avoid water playgrounds and move to another park if crowding occurs.

Despite recommendations, many families were excited to get back to their favorite playgrounds, including Avery and Sophia Kopke.

"When we were walking we saw this really cool park and we were so excited for when it would open and now it is so we actually have something to do,” Avery said.

"I'm feeling great because there is a ninja course in it too and I like the slide because it is fast and its fun,” Sophia continued.

