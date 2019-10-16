City of Wausau seeking input for Scott Street Improvements

Wausau is planning improvements for Scott Street between the 2nd and 5th Streets, including pedestrian push buttons, countdown timers, and overhead traffic lights.

The public is encouraged to come out for an educational meeting on the improvements on Oct. 16 between 4:30 and 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Wausau City Hall.

It’s expected to cost the city $71,429, with a little more than $550,000 provided through federal funding from the Highway Safety Improvement Program.

City Engineer Allen Wesolowski said the city will be replacing the stop lights at the 2nd, 3rd, and 5th streets with overhead masts for the signals for better visibility. Scott Street will go from three 10-foot lanes to two 12-foot lanes, with a 6-foot bike lane.

Each lane will have its own overhead signal, and each mast will be installed with a pedestrian push button and audible countdown timer for the blind--something that currently only exists at the intersection of Second Street.

A 2018 Wausau police report cites the intersection of 5th and Scott Street as No. 4 on the Top 10 crash spots in Wausau.