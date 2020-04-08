City of Wausau opens Yard Waste Site

The state's "Safer at Home" order is allowing many of you to get to some of those chores sooner than later.

Wausau yard waste site. (WSAW Photo)

Many in Wausau are taking advantage of that, and the city is cooperating by opening up for business.

As you can imagine, the Wausau Yard Waste site is seeing a big uptick in traffic. Last weekend alone, they estimate more than 2,000 people paid a visit.

As long as people maintain social distancing, and then some, the city will keep operations going so residents can get their yard work done and not have it pile up on them.

RIC MOHELNITZKY, SUPT. OF STREET DEPARTMENT, WAUSAU PUBLIC WORKS- "Let people aware to try and stay your distance," said Ric Mohelnitzky, Superintendent of the Street Department for Wausau Public Works. "We talk about 10-20 feet. We are out in the open so, there's not a whole lot of surfaces people are touching so I think we're in good shape."

A lot of the people are taking advantage. And they want you to know to be prepared to wait in line as they limit how many are on site at a time.

People we spoke with today said their wait time was around 15-20 minutes.

"If this whole thing hasn't taught us something, its taught us we need to relax a little bit and take the moment as it comes," said John Chimel.

John Coppens adds, "just leaves from last year. We live across from a park so the leaves all blow into our yard. So, we get to do it regularly."

The yard waste site will be open Good Friday, which is unusual for them, and Saturday. Then open again next Wednesday, and Friday-Sunday.