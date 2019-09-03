City of Wausau looking over ideas for old Great Lakes Cheese, Wausau Chemical buildings

Wausau city leaders are planning to start looking over ideas on what could happen with the old Great Lakes Cheese and Wausau Chemical buildings.

Economic Development Committee members approved a request for proposals Tuesday afternoon for the buildings along the north riverfront.

Great Lakes Cheese relocated to the Wausau Business Campus off of County Highway O and Highland Drive, while Wausau Chemicals' new facility is still being finalized.

Economic Development Director Christian Schock is expecting proposals for new housing.

The idea are expected to be discussed at the next committee meeting on December 2nd.

