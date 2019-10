The City of Wausau has extended their yard waste site hours beginning Oct. 14.

The extended hours are as follows:

Monday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday Closed

Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The site is expected to close for the season on Nov. 24. The yard waste site is located at the east end of Chellis Street. It is open to residents of the city of Wausau only.