City of Wausau announces changes to polling places for Spring Election

The city of Wausau announced Tuesday changes to the location of three polling places for the April 7 election.

District 3 & 10

The polling location has been moved from Marathon Park East Gate to the Marathon Park Multipurpose Building located at 1201 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Voters will park in the same parking lot as in the past. Entry to the building will be through the side doors and signs will be posted.

District 6

The polling location has been moved from Wausau East High School to Marathon Park Multi-Purpose Building located at 1201 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Entry to the building will be through the side doors and signs will be posted. Signs will be posted at Wausau East also to alert voters who may not be aware of the change.

District 7 & 8

The polling location has been moved from Wausau West High School to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church located at 600 Stevens Dr., Wausau. Please follow the signs that will be posted at the entrance. Signs will be posted at Wausau West also to alert voters who may not be aware of the change.

All other polling locations remain the same.