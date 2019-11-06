City of Wausau: There are still a lot of leaves that need to be cleaned up

Despite the snow we saw Wednesday morning, there are still a lot of leaves that need to be cleaned up on the roads and in your yards. The city's Streets Department said this recent snow didn't slow them down, but it's good to get this all cleaned up before more snow falls.

"We're right on schedule this year. We're a little ahead of it, we've been bailing a lot this year. We've got a lot more bales this year, it seems to be working out fairly well with Mother Nature," said Street Supervisor Chad Abbieh.

All of the leaves that are collected will be used to make mulch.

