City of Madison signs onto resolution declaring racism as a public health crisis

Madison's Common Council approved a resolution Tuesday night recognizing racism as a public health crisis.

The City of Madison joins nearly 3 dozen other organizations in Wisconsin that have signed onto the resolution.

In July, the Wisconsin Public Health Association' encouraged others to confront racism in their communities. The resolution is coordinated in partnership with the UW‐Population Health Institute’s Mobilizing Action Toward Community Health (MATCH) Group and other organizations.

The resolution states race is a social construction with no biologic basis and causes consistent racial discrimination in housing, education, employment, and criminal justice. According to the resolution there have been more than 100 studies that have linked racism to worse health outcomes.

Tuesday's resolution was sponsored by the following council members:

Samba Baldeh, Satya Rhodes-Conway, Shiva Bidar, Barbara Harrington-McKinney, Syed Abbas, Christian A. Albouras, Sheri Carter, Tag Evers, Grant Foster, Keith Furman, Patrick W. Heck, Zachary Henak, Rebecca Kemble, Lindsay Lemmer, Arvina Martin, Donna V. Moreland, Marsha A. Rummel, Paul E. Skidmore, Michael J. Tierney, and Michael E. Verveer.

You can read the full Madison Common Council resolution, by clicking here.