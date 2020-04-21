City moves forward with plan to extend riverfront with 'Wausau River Edge Parkway' project

With the city of Wausau hoping to make the riverfront the center of activity, the Wausau River Edge Parkway project, which will extend the current trail along the Wisconsin river, is moving foward.

"The trail is such a lifeblood of the city, and it really does connect neighborhood to the heart of the city," Wausau Director of Development Chris Schock said.

The city is hoping that those connections will be made on the parkway project.

"Hopefully set a foundation for another 20-30 years of development along the trail infrastructure,"Schock added.

The plan has been approved by the city and is now moving forward.

"For engineering firms to then take the recommendations for the plan and take them a step further towards construction documents, and engineered plans that can be bid and built in future years," Schock explained.

The plan will bring businesses and activities to the riverfront, which should bring a younger generation of professionals with it.

"We honestly believe that a livable community is marketable to all ages. It's a walk-able, livable place that has better access to the water, and has park amenities that people are excited about," Schock stated.

Seeing what other cities in Wisconsin have done to promote their waterfront amenities, Wausau looks to do the same.

"We're confident that the future of Wausau, much like Wausau's past, is right there at the waters edge and will generate the important kind of activity, and taxable value, and liveliness that people expect in an urban environment," Schock said.

For a link to the proposal click here.