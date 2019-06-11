City announces free swim days at Wausau pools

The city of Wausau has announce which dates families can swim at no cost at three public pools.

Open swim is every Thursday from 6- 7:50pm. Along with Saturday, June 22 from 1- 7:50 p.m. (Sponsored by Marshfield Clinic and Security Health Plan)

Rotating Free Sundays from 1- 7:50 p.m:

June 16 - Schulenburg Pool

June 23, Kaiser Pool

June 30, Memorial Pool

July 7, Schulenburg Pool

July 14, Kaiser Pool

July 21, Memorial Pool

July 28, Schulenburg Pool

August 4, Kaiser Pool

For more information, please contact the Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Dept at 715-261-1550.