City announces free swim days at Wausau pools

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- The city of Wausau has announce which dates families can swim at no cost at three public pools.
Open swim is every Thursday from 6- 7:50pm. Along with Saturday, June 22 from 1- 7:50 p.m. (Sponsored by Marshfield Clinic and Security Health Plan)
Rotating Free Sundays from 1- 7:50 p.m:
June 16 - Schulenburg Pool
June 23, Kaiser Pool
June 30, Memorial Pool
July 7, Schulenburg Pool
July 14, Kaiser Pool
July 21, Memorial Pool
July 28, Schulenburg Pool
August 4, Kaiser Pool
For more information, please contact the Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Dept at 715-261-1550.