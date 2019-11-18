City Grill to undergo name change, will reopen Dec. 2

City Grill in downtown will undergo a name change and is now part of a Wisconsin-based franchise.

According to a post on its Facebook page, City Grill's kitchen will be closed through early December as it becomes Benvenuto's City Grill. However, the bar and event spaces will remain open.

Benvenuto's website states it will open Dec. 2.

Benvenuto’s has locations in Beaver Dam, Fitchburg, Fond du Lac, Madison, Middleton, and Oshkosh.

The first Benvenuto's Italian Grill opened in Beaver Dam in 1996.

