Cincinnati-area woman killed by her own dogs, coroner’s office says

The Chief Investigator for the Warren County Coroner’s office says a woman was found dead in her home after she was attacked by her own dogs.

The body of 49-year-old Mary Matthews was found Friday in Clearcreek Township.

According to the incident report, an officer was dispatched to the home around 2:30 p.m. for a possible drug overdose.

Dispatch told the officer that the caller was refusing CPR and indicated “she was beyond any help,” the report said.

The officer met Mary’s husband, Dale, and his son in the driveway of the home.

Dale said that his son picked him up from the Warren County Jail on Friday and when they walked into the home they found his wife lying unresponsive on the bathroom floor.

In her report, the officer says she saw a significant about of blood in the laundry room, living room and the bathroom.

According to the officer, the lower half of Mary’s body appeared to have numerous cuts or puncture marks. She was also covered in blood.

In addition, a baseball bat stained with blood was found with a bloody towel next to it.

The officer says she found two large “but thin” Great Danes in an enclosed deck area.

Dale told the officer that one of the Great Danes is “vicious” and has reportedly bit several people, including himself.

He says that he was always able to fend off the dogs but if his wife was alone and they attacked, she would not have been able to defend herself because of her small size.

The Warren County Coroner says it appears Mary was able to get the dogs outside but perhaps she didn’t realize how badly she was injured.

There was also evidence of several clothing changes with blood on them as well as towels which appeared to be Mary’s attempt to clean up the floor or perhaps herself.

According to the incident report, Dale told the officer that Mary would start her day by taking numerous prescriptions and would start drinking as well. He said she would continue the pattern until she passed out.

The officer says, because of what Dale said about his wife, that Mary may not have been able to judge the severity of her injuries and didn’t call for help.

Coroner Doyle Burke says an autopsy was performed Saturday and toxicology will have to be done “but it’s clear the cause of death is dog attack.”

The Chief Dog Warden of Warren County says Dale released the dogs to the warden on Friday with instructions to euthanize them and they were euthanized over the weekend.

They will be tested by the health department.

Warden Nathan Harper says the dogs were in “fine” condition, with no signs of being starved, abuse, or marks.

Harper says there is a history dog bites with this owner, but not from dogs involved in this attack.

The prior dog bite, the warden said, happened about a year ago. It came from the same type of dog but he doesn’t know what happened to that dog.

Copyright 2019 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.