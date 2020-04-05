Churchgoers drive thru to receive palms as Christians find new meaning in Holy Week

Palm Sunday marks the first day of Holy Week, when Christians around the world honor Jesus Christ’s entrance into Jerusalem.

This year in Wausau, members of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church are finding a way to honor the tradition without mass and finding fresh meaning in Holy Week.

Holy Name is home to a tight-knit Catholic community.

“I know that if I didn’t have my husband or my children to look after me, I could just call the rectory,” said Darlene Gregoire.

Some members of the church gathered near the back of one of their cars to watch mass outside on a cell phone on this unusual Palm Sunday.

“There’s times when we would start in the gym of the school, and then walk around the front of the church and all walk in as a congregation,” said Noel Furger, the director of religious education and youth ministry, describing normal church activities on this day.

Instead of going to the traditional procession, those observing the holiday drove up to receive their palms from Furger, who wore gloves to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s an amazing participation, it’s a whole faith community experience,” she said.

As Holy Week unites Christians around the world, so does the fight against COVID-19.

“This may be the most trying time, most trying holy week,” said Todd Heeg, a church member.

It’s taking on a different meaning this year.

“It’s this week, that we can pray for the shuttered, the homebound, for those in the hospitals that have experienced COVID-19,” he said.

Despite many feeling sad and frustrated as traditions are stifled by the virus, Heeg sees a new way of reflecting during Holy Week.

“It’s the alternative methods, of finding the quiet time with family, with those that are homebound, and to do something good for others,” he said.

Heeg offered a message of hope.

“We will overcome, by the grace of God,” he said.

For more information on Holy Name's services, click here.