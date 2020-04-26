Wausau church tries out drive-in Sunday service

A church in Wausau is finding a temporary way to help its community come together.

Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ held service Sunday, drive-in style over the radio. It was a test run for members to see if it could be a way to run services.

A small radio transmitter arrived on Thursday, and they got police approval and notified as many people as they could before Sunday morning. The test-run service appeared to be a success.

“I think it was fun to hear people singing in the car next to you,” said Helen Hutton from the back of her mother’s car.

“I could take a shower and not have to get all dressed up or anything like that,” said Carrie Hutton, who brought her daughters to the service.

After Easter and other services were taped online, the community longed to be able to wave at one another. Some blew kisses.

“Even though we have a great calling committee that works with calling our folks and staying in touch, there’s this kind of need to still gather,” said Reverend Philip Schneider of St. Paul’s, who led the service from the garage of the church’s community center.

The need for community has recently attracted some who had grown apart from the church.

“We’ve been hearing from people we have not seen for years. All of a sudden, they’re contacting back, so there’s some good that’s come out of this as well, and that’s one of those things,” Schneider said.

Even with no Sunday school and no shaking hands, they’re looking at the positives.

“We were willing to give it a shot, and I feel like it worked, you could hear him very well. It felt as real as it could, even though we were sitting here in our car,” said Hutton.

The reaction was so positive, Schneider says they plan to keep hosting drive-in service and experiment with a Sunday night summer service.

“There are so many opportunities that have come out of this, too. It’s a difficult time for everybody, there’s no doubt about that. But people are communicating in ways they didn’t. It forces us to look way outside the box… it’s been kind of fun,” he said. “There’s the old saying about, when you get lemons, you make lemonade, right?”