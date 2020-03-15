Church service continues, with precautions, amid COVID-19 concern

The CDC is advising against close contact and large gatherings to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Highland Community Church closed their Wausau and Weston locations for Sunday service, but things went on as normal in Merrill and Marathon.

"Even if we can't gather as a large group, we can gather and worship God," said Highland Pastor Jeff Hinds.

Sunday in Marathon, worshippers were still singing praise, with added precautions.

"We're closing down our two largest campuses so that everyone who comes is in a room of 225 or less,” Pastor Hinds said.

There were fewer attendees in Marathon on Sunday, because an online sermon was pre-recorded for those who preferred to stay at home.

"We’re putting our services online, and encouraging families to gather with other families, groups of 20 or 30, to have church together, to worship our great God. We're sending out some questions for groups to talk about. We would like them to have small worship services," he said.

Those who did want to gather Sunday were asked to fist bump or elbow bump instead of shaking hands, a traditional sign of peace.

"We've encouraged people not to shake hands, we have sanitizers all over the place," he said.

His sermon advised people to look to our leaders, like the governor and the president, for guidance in difficult times.

Next week Highland Community Church plans to put both a sermon and worship both online for people to watch at home.