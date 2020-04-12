Church offers drive-up blessing as members navigate unusual Easter Sunday

Easter looks a little different this year and not just because it’s snowing outside.

One church in Wausau is finding a way to celebrate together after a pre-recorded mass during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We would be all celebrating and singing together, the joy that is an Easter morning,” said Noel Furger, director of religious education and youth ministry.

But Sunday at Holy Name of Jesus in Wausau, only a few people sat quietly praying inside, sitting six feet apart. No music played, and there was no singing.

“I think the other thing that will be hard is like for me, not having my children and my grandchildren being able to come, and I know that is the case in a lot of families,” she said.

Furger watched emotionally as families in their cars lined up to be blessed. Instead of coming inside God’s house, Father Samuel Martin brought the blessing to the parking lot. He stopped at each car and offered a blessing and a greeting.

Through this difficult time, some may find a lesson in the story of Jesus’ resurrection.

“It's the new life, that there’s always something good that can come out of something bad. So if we consider that, then hopefully we will all come out of this on the other end of the Coronavirus and be able to say that we grew in some way,” Furger said.

Catholic churches in Wausau are navigating this time together.

“We had a Zoom meeting to kind of get in and see where everybody was, make sure nobody felt left out. Because we’re all trying to meet the needs of our students, of our families,” she said.