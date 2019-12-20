Church competition leads to big donation to Share Your Holidays

A friendly competition between two local churches means a whole lot of food for Share Your Holidays!

Zion Lutheran and St. John's Lutheran faced off to see who could collect the most perishables. The result was 3400 pounds, which they dropped off at the station Friday.

Thank you so much to the pastors and members of Zion and St. John's.

You can drop food or money off at the station orr take money to any Incredible Bank branch.

You can also donate online at www.shareyourholidays.org.

All of it goes to the Salvation Army, Neighbors' Place and Peyton's Promise.