Church donation pushes Share Your Holidays total over $3000

One of our best yearly supporters is helping Share Your Holidays again in 2019. St. Stephan Lutheran Church of Wausau donated $1030 Wednesday. Thank you St. Stephan congregation!

That brings the total so far to more than $3,300 or nearly 10,000 meals. Federal studies show every dollar donated to a food pantry buys three to four meals, because they can buy in bulk at less expensive prices and get tax breaks.

You can bring non perishable food or money to the NewChannel 7 studios on grand avenue in Wausau, or take a money donation to any Incredible Bank branch.

And don't forget, members of the NewsChannel 7 staff will be pushing carts in the Wausau Holiday Parade Friday night, accepting donations of food and money that you bring to the festive event.

All the money, which is doubled thanks to Matching grants goes to the Salvation Army and Neighbors' Place food pantry. All the food goes to several different pantries through Peyton's Promise. There is no overhead cost to Share Your Holidays. Everything you give will be going to the food pantries.

As always, thank you for Sharing Your Holidays!

