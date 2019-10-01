Church Mutual campaign tops $175,000 for Merrill Area United Way

Church Mutual Insurance Company raised $175,602 for Merrill Area United Way in September during its annual fundraising event, topping last year’s total by more than $20,000.

According to a press release, employees raised $87,801 in 2019, and the company matched it dollar for dollar.

“Once again, Church Mutual’s employees and the company surpassed any and every previous goal,” stated Dee Olsen, executive director of the Merrill Area United Way. “Every year, CMIC raises the bar and astounds us.”

Since 2000, Church Mutual has contributed more than $1.5 million to Merrill Area United Way.