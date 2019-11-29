Traditional trees seeing resurgence in sales

For many in recent years, their tree has been an artificial one. Now, new numbers show a push back to the real thing.

The day after Thanksgiving tends to be one of their busiest days of the season for the Lowes Creek Tree Farm south of Eau Claire.

“Alright, here we go,” said Raymond Remes of Eau Claire as his family searched for the perfect tree.

Therese Olson and her husband opened Lowes Creek Tree Farm in 1991. She said the early snowfall gave business an extra boost this year.

“The snow actually helped, people were anxious to come get their Christmas tree and come out here in the snow.”

For the Remes family, it's a two decades old tradition.

“We've been doing this as a family tradition I would say roughly 20 years,” Raymon said.

The ritual is a little newer for Ryan Johnson and his family.

“He's only two, so we've been bringing him both years that we've come out here since he's been,” Johnson said. “Now he can walk around and play on the snow.”

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, the industry is seeing a 20% boost in traditional tree sales. The group reportedly responsibly for the increase: millennials.

“We're getting to see the next generation of some of the original customers we've had and they are bringing their grandchildren,” Olson said

For families, it's more than about finding that perfect Christmas tree, it’s about building and continuing traditions they hope last for generations.

“The reason we chose the day after thanksgiving is, mom likes to get the tree up and decorate it and enjoy it,” said Rachel Remes.

“It's a tradition to come out after thanksgiving and do it,” Johnson said.

“I just really like to come for the hot chocolate,” Johnson’s daughter Avery said.

Olson said they have seen an increase in a younger demographic.

“It's heartwarming to see the very young kids and the babies, the toddlers and the parents that want to come out and bundle their kids and experience what it is to come to a farm,” she said.

However, the overall goal remains the same; finding that perfect Christmas tree.

“Is this the one,” Rachel said. “This is the one,” said the Remes’

“Should we cut it down,” Johnson’s wife Cacie said. “Yeah,” Johnson’s son Huxley said.

