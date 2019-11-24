Christmas tree farm opens for season

With the holiday season right around the corner, some families are already putting up their Christmas tree.

People came to one family tree farm for the tradition, and the pony rides.

Rogalla's Choose and Cut tree farm in Wausau is officially open for the season this weekend. This tradition is nothing new for their family.

"I was born on this 80, my family owned it, so we've been here for over 60 years," said Dan Rogalla, the owner.

His daughter owns a horse farm and brings her horses over for the kids.

"I think the ponies make it special. They make it memorable. People remember from year to year," said Keri Rogalla, who grew up spending time here.

"We give rides to the kids, so the smiles on the kids' faces as they come out here is sort of what we do it for," said Dan Rogalla.

One family enjoyed searching for that perfect tree.

"We started coming after she was two years old. They seem to have good trees, and the pony ride is a plus," said Mike Oehmichen, who was cutting down a tree with his family.

But first, they had to get the green light from someone important. They waited for their young daughter’s approval before cutting down the tree.

Growing their tree is a labor of love. Some of them take 15 years to grow, and Dan Rogalla says about a third of the trees he plants every year don't make it.

"This isn't something that you're going to go out and get real rich on. The reason I actually do this is because of all these weekends with the kids," said Dan Rogalla.

Rogalla says if you are shopping for a tree on the early side of the season, he recommends a Fraser fir or a balsam fir tree because they keep their needles the longest. He says it’s important to keep it watered so it does not seal up, and keep the tree away from any heating vents or sources.