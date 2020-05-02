"Choose your own adventure" 5K invites people of all abilities to explore Nine Mile

It's a chance to get outside and challenge yourself without the pressure of a regular 5K.

One trail at Nine Mile (WSAW Photo).

Ironbull is offering a choose your own adventure 5K at Nine Mile County Recreation Area.

Participants can register for free at the start line and choose a trail to explore at their own pace or competitively track their time.

"I know that a family with a 3 year old and a 5 year old did it, took them over 2 hours, but they were out here doing it, and we have our fastest time of 22 minutes by a pretty serious runner, and we have everything in between,” said Andrea Larson, executive director of Ironbull.

It's a good way to get familiar with nine mile's large network of trails. Two marked courses meet five times.

“There’s two courses so you can actually pick and mix and match which course you want to do. By having a marked course—two marked courses—people can not worry about getting lost,” Larson said.

The 5K ends Sunday. Ironbull wants people of all abilities to try it out before it ends.