Wisconsin choir gathering donations for tornado victims ahead of competition

A Wisconsin show choir group is gearing up for the biggest competition they've ever seen. However, the timing actually puts the show in the back of their minds.

The Green Bay East High School show choir will leave for Nashville tomorrow (3/5). The curtains will be opening on the Heart of America National Show Choir Competition, where earlier this week, more than 20 people lost their lives in a tornado. The group is bringing along their talents and a supply of donations.

"All we can think about is what people are going through out there. Helping out in whatever way we can, that's the main goal," said Senior Wil Mannion.

Donations will be given to the Red Cross in Nashville, which will then be distributed to those in nee.

