Chips will fly at this weekends 19th annual Wisconsin River Woodcarving Show

The chips will fly in Stevens Point this weekend for the 19th annual Wisconsin River Woodcarving Show.

Clark and Sarajane Snyder of Nekoosa show off their artwork ahead of the woodcarvers show in Stevens Point. (WSAW photo)

It attracts carvers from the Midwest and all corners of the country. But many woodcarvers are local, including Clark and Sarajane Snyder from Nekoosa.

The couple were guests on NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to talk about their passion for the craft and their love for the woodcarving show.

They say the event is a reunion and bonding experience for them and others who share their love for the art. It's also a bonding experience for the couple.

"Oh yeah. We enjoy it, we have a good time," said Clark. "We have our own studio and do our work out there."

Clark has been woodcarving for 12 years and Sarajane for six.

"Early on I started going to the shows. I wasn't in the shows for a few years, maybe six or seven years," said Sarajane as she worked on carving a duck out of a piece of wood.

The couple said the woodcarving show is definitely the place to be for anyone even slightly interested in the craft or learning more about it.

"We have several vendors of tools and supplies, wood, carving materials, literature. There are many different types of knives being sold," added Clark. "There are several people that have expertise in certain areas that they can certainly talk to."

The Wisconsin River Woodcarvers Show and competition is Saturday, Sept. 21 - Sunday, Sept. 22. There will also be demonstrations plus kids carvings on both days.

Saturday's hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday's are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults. Children 12 and under are free.

