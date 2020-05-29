Chippewa Valley runners miss out on 2020 Boston Marathon

After being postponed for months, yesterday, the Boston marathon was officially canceled, and for a few local runners who were set to participate in the marathon, they continue to move forward.

Countless hours go into training for a marathon, but to qualify for the Boston marathon, it takes more than just hours but immense talent. Dene Schiefer and Jeff McCalla have just that. This would have been year nine for Dene at Boston and year four for Jeff, and after hearing the first initial postponement they knew 2020 was in doubt.

“I would be watching the emails, check the website all the time and yeah kind of as you watched the news, it was inevitable,” said Dene.

Jeff said, “going through the slug of training, and even though it hadn’t been announced, I knew this wasn’t going to happen. That was harder for me to take then the official, I kind of saw the writing on the wall.”

What makes the Boston marathon so special isn’t just how hard it is to get there, but the experience it provides.

Dene said, “my first Boston was 2012 and that was the year where it got super-hot it was like 80 degrees and they were considering canceling. They gave people the option to defer or to run and I was like, I’m going to run it because I don’t know if I’ll ever be back.’

“The first one we ever ran was in 2014, the year after the bombing at the marathon, and that was a very, I mean I’ve been to a lot of places in my life, done a lot of things, that was one of the most emotional, incredible experiences I’ve ever had,” said Jeff.

It’s not officially a wrap though; the Boston marathon will allow the participants to virtually run the marathon to at least provide some sort of reward during such difficult times.

Jeff said, “I think at the end of the day, just because it is unique I think I’ll get myself to do it.”

“For sure, to just run it and know that so many other people are running it and to earn my medal I’m going to do it,” said Dene.

If you see Dene or Jeff running around, they may just be running the Boston marathon, Chippewa Valley style.

