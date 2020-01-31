Chippewa Manor hosts 90 plus club birthday party

A group of local residents is celebrating more than 6,000 years of birthdays combined.

The Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls hosted its annual 90 plus club birthday party.

This year's event honored over 60 different people, including seven of them who are 100 years or older.

The residents celebrating have lived for exactly 6,069 years all together.

100 year old resident Earl Carlson says a lot has changed for him during his lifetime, like cars. He even paid $65 for his first car, which was a 1929 Ford Model A.

Carlson also says there are a few things that he has learned over the years that stood out to him.

"You have to enjoy people and that makes life worthwhile and then I think you need to laugh a lot."

Carlson says he will be turning 101 years old next week on Feb. 3.

Residents were also awarded 90 plus custom pins along with a carnation, which they say is typically the longest living flower.

Chippewa Manor residents ended the celebration with a birthday cake for all to enjoy.

