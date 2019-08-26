Chippewa Falls RN says 20-year struggle with alcohol helps break barriers with patients

David Peterson is not your typical nurse. He is making an impact on patients dealing with addiction after overcoming his own challenges.

"We alcoholics call it alcohol-'IS'm not alcohol-'WAS'm. Once you become a pickle, you never go back to being a cucumber."

Peterson once struggled with addiction. His story now allows him to connect with his patients on a personal level.

“I share very quickly that I am too an addict. What that does... it breaks down some of their barriers. They know at a deeper level something is wrong,” he said. “The problem is they don't know how to go about remedying it."

Peterson says his addiction consumed his life for more than 20 years.

"Eventually, it got to the place where it took over my life. I couldn't stop. Once I primed that pump, I couldn't stop until I black out, pass out or break out in handcuffs."

After hitting that rock bottom moment of spending six months in jail, Peterson says he saw it as a new beginning.

"It was the first morning that I woke up in jail that I felt almost a relief; that for the first time in my life, the gig was up."

While behind bars, Peterson began to work on his recovery.

"I devoted myself to an organization that I still go to, and work with quite heavily, to change my life. It wasn't easy, but it changed everything.”

Still two decades later, Peterson says his recovery continues.

"I still struggle with this disease and I will continue to so. We have a saying "it's all about progress not perfection.”

After jail, Peterson worked as a carpenter and decided to go back to school to become an Alcohol and Other Drug counselor, but the program ended before he finished. Then, a neighbor suggested he go to nursing school.

"There is thing called detox nursing and that's what turned my head. From that point on, all through school, all through the studies which were one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life," he said. "Somehow I passed and I wanted to come here from day one."

Peterson has been an RN at L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center for five years.

“It's giving me a vehicle of change. It's giving me a process and platform to be of service, to find a purpose in my life. For me, I mean what a perfect job," he said. "It's truly been a blessing and it saved my life.”