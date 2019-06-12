Chippewa County dispatchers awarded for response to tragic girl scout crash that killed four

Four 911 dispatchers with the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office are receiving an award for their response to the hit-and-run crash that killed three local girl scouts and a mom back in November.

Photo of dispatchers from the Chippewa County (WI) Sheriff’s Office

On November 3, 2018 tragedy struck the Chippewa Valley. During a highway cleanup project, three Girl Scouts from Troop 3055 and one of their moms were hit by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene. The four were killed and another Girl Scout hurt. Tamee Foldy,Mike Sokup, Hera Novak, and Pam Crandall (not pictured) were working in the emergency communications center the day of the crash.

Chris Cord, Director of the Emergency Communications Center says the award is shining a light on public service employees not often recognized for the hard work they do. "Pam took the initial call and while she was speaking to a distraught caller, Tamee received another call from someone else on scene and between the two of them, they were able to determine initially what had happened and a location and get responders dispatched out there," said Cord.

All four dispatchers are now being recognized by the International Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials with the teammates in action award for their response to the 911 calls from the scene. "It was so impactful to the community because of everyone who responded, from the telecommunications that received this award to all the different agencies that were involved,” said Cord.

Cord says calls involving children are some of the toughest to handle for dispatchers. He says the outpouring from the community and the support they've given to all the agencies involved is extremely humbling. "For me and for the organization, it’s great to have some of our employees recognized for the work they do.

He says many time, 911 dispatchers are behind the scenes and don’t get a lot of recognition. “To have this international organization recognize the work they did is extremely satisfying," said Cord.

The hit-and-run driver was later identified as Colten Treu. He's accused of huffing from an aerosol canister before the crash.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to stand trial in January.

