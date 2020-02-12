Fall in new cases raises hope in virus outbreak in China

China has reported another drop in the number of new cases of a viral infection and 97 more deaths, pushing the total dead past 1,100 as postal services worldwide say delivery was being affected by the cancellation of many flights to China.

People display signs in support of Wuhan, China, at the center of the coronavirus outbreak, during the Lunar New Year parade, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Manhattan's Chinatown, in New York. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

The National Health Commission said Wednesday that 2,015 new cases of the coronavirus had been reported over the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases is around 45,000 globally. The death toll on the mainland rose to 1,113.

There have been 13 confirmed cases in the United States.

China is struggling to restart its economy after the annual Lunar New Year holiday was extended to try to curb the spread of the virus. Traffic remained light in Beijing and many people were still working at home.

Both the U.S. and Singapore Post said in notes to their global counterparts that they are no longer accepting items destined for China, “until sufficient transport capacity becomes available.”

Japan confirms 39 new virus cases, 174 total on cruise ship

Japan’s health ministry says 39 new cases of a virus have been confirmed on the cruise ship that is quarantined at a Japanese port.

The update brings the total found on the Diamond Princess to 174 cases.

Another new infection was confirmed in a official who participated in the initial quarantine checks the night the ship returned to Yokohama Port near Tokyo on Feb. 3.

Japanese health officials began medical checks on all of the ship’s 3,700 passengers and crew after one previous passenger tested positive for the new virus. The new cases bring Japan’s total to 203 people with the the new disease, COVID-19.

2 Russians flee virus quarantine, in dismay at hospitals

Two Russian women who were quarantined for possible inflection by a new virus say they fled their hospitals this month because of uncooperative doctors, poor conditions and fear they would become infected.

Russian health authorities haven’t commented on their complaints.

The incidents occurred amid the outbreak of the virus in China that has already infected more than 40,000 people all over the world.

In Russia, only two cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Nevertheless the authorities took vast measures to prevent the new virus from spreading and have been hospitalizing people who returned from China as a precaution.

