Chili cook-off raises money for Special Olympics Polar Plunge team

Harley-Davidson hosted a chili cook off benefiting the Special Olympics Polar Plunge Saturday.

A dozen local businesses and amateur chili makers cooked up some tasty goods to raise money for the dealership’s team of cold water jumpers.

Special Olympics offers sports training and competition to children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

"We've got quite a few people who will be jumping from our store, from Bull Falls Harley-Davidson, who are raising money right now. They play of words on the chili challenge, we're eating chili today but they're gonna be chilly jumping in the water eventually at the end of the month," Erik Vandervest, owner of Bull Falls Harley-Davidson.

The Special Olympics Polar Plunge will take place on February 22nd at Sunnyvale Park in Wausau. To help with volunteering, email Miranda at mhaima@specialolympicswisconsin.org.