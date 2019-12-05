Children's Miracle Network Radiothon begins Thursday

The annual two-day Radiothon is back to help out those in need at Marshfield Children's Hospitals.

Volunteers take calls at the CMN Radiothon on Dec. 5, 2019. (WSAW Photo)

Radiothon is a signature Children's Miracle Network Hospitals event. Y106.5 have been hosting the event for about 15 years and have helped make an incredible impact in that time for kids in northern and central Wisconsin.

“It really helps fund critical equipment and programs here at our Children’s Hospital. From outpatient care to those staying with us for either a brief of extended stay and really makes their experience the best it can be,” Amanda Lancour, the CMN Program Manager said.

Y106.5 will be broadcasting live from Marshfield Tuesday and Thursday 6 a.m. until 6 in the evening. Throughout that time, listeners can tune to hear stories from kids who have been diagnosed with life changing illnesses.

To donate, people can call in to 855-255-4000, stop into the Marshfield Medical Center Clinic lobby or donate online at Marshfieldclinic.org/radiothon. Donations can also be received over text at 1065KIDS TO 51555.