Child related vehicle deaths increased over the weekend in Central Wisconsin

Four children are dead after they were run over or hit by vehicles in Wisconsin over the weekend. Law enforcement and Trauma experts are asking drivers to check their surroundings to ensure those children are safe.

According to police, on Friday in Dane County, an 8-year-old boy was killed when his father accidentally backed over him with a skid-steer loader on a farm. Then on Saturday in Green Lake County, a 14-year-old girl was killed when she was backed over by a wagon.

A 10-year-old boy was also killed on Saturday in Wood County after a van, that was left in reverse, struck him. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. Shortly later in Sauk County, a 7-year-old girl was killed after she was struck by a pickup truck at a Wisconsin Dells Campgrounds on Sunday.

Trauma experts with Aspiris Healthcare tell NewsChannel 7 that the number of incidents that occurred over the weekend is uncommon for Wisconsin, however, are not unheard of. Children related vehicle incidents are the fifth leading cause of death in the United States.

“Before you drive off, walk around the vehicle to make sure there are no children or toys or bikes or pets that a child might see and come running to them while you’re backing up,” said Sara Steen, Trauma Program Manager at Wausau Aspirus Hospital.

Other steps you could take to ensure safety consist of creating a designated safe spot where your children can play outside. Make sure the safe spot is in an area where you can see them when you are backing out driveways or parking lots.

Steen also encourages parents to hold their children's hand when walking through parking lots or when you loading your car with your purchases. You can also have them sit in the car first before loading the vehicles.