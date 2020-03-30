Child counselor discusses the best way to explain COVID-19 to your kids

This is a stressful and trying time for both adults and children. As coronavirus worries increase, so does the anxiety.

With many schools now closed indefinitely due to COVID-19, you may be trying to find a level of consistency and normalcy for your children at home. (SOURCE: KOLN)

With school closures, cancelled activities, and parents working from home, each day brings changes to our daily lives as the nation sees more cases of the coronavirus. But how do we talk to our kids, especially the youngest ones, about it?

On Monday, Aimee Budleski, a licensed professional who focuses on child mental health, talked about the best ways to talk to young children about the virus and why they must stay home.

She said the best thing parents can do for younger children, is put it in simple terms and compare it to the things they know about, such as the flu.

Budleski added that vocabulary matters. Words like death can make children more fearful.

For teenagers, she said while they may be able to understand easier than younger kids, they are likely to feel more socially isolated, but not being able to go many places or see their friends.

It’s also important to remember that children are impressionable. If a parent is showing fear or anger about the coronavirus or staying at home, it’s likely young ones will catch onto those emotions and feel the same.

