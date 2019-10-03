Chick-fil-A plan approved in Oshkosh

It looks like Oshkosh is getting a Chick-fil-A.

The city's Plan Commission has approved a request to develop at a property adjacent to 1033 N. Washburn St. It's currently vacant, undeveloped land.

The Use/Site Design proposal lists a Chick-fil-A restaurant that would be 5,019 square feet in area. A double-lane drive-thru would wrap around the north side of the building.

The Chick-fil-A would use shared parking and drive aisles on site, with 10 new stalls in front of the building.

CLICK HERE to view renderings of the proposed restaurant.

The Chick-fil-A marks the "third phase" of development in the area that features a Panera Bread, Dick's Sporting Goods, Petsmart, Steinhafels, Verve and Lowes.

The Chick-fil-A proposal is set to go before the full City Council on Tuesday. Action 2 News will update this story as we get new information.

In August, Grand Chute opened the first Chick-fil-A in Northeast Wisconsin. People camped out for a chance to win free food for a year.

