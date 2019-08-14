Chick-fil-A announces opening date for Grand Chute restaurant

Chick-fil-A announced Wednesday morning that their new restaurant on W. College Ave. in Grand Chute will open at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.

That first restaurant will be at 3775 W. College Ave., just east of I-41.

The opening celebration will include a "First 100 12-Hour Campout"-- where a year supply of Chick-fil-A meals will be awarded to the first 100 participants in line.

If you want to be one of the First 100, you can start lining up at the restaurant just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 28.

