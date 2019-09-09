Cherry Starr looks forward to weekend tribute: "I know Bart would be so pleased"

With the excitement over the Packers home opener next Sunday against Minnesota, it will also be an emotional weekend in Northeast Wisconsin.

The Packers organization and fans will pay tribute to one of the team's all-time greats, Bart Starr, who passed away in late May at the age of 85.

In her first trip to Green Bay since losing her beloved husband, Cherry Starr says it will be an honor and a blessing to be surrounded by love.

"It's almost overwhelming," she tells us. "The Packers have been so wonderful and so supportive, actually all the way through Bart's illness and the fact that they have extended themselves to have such a lovely weekend for us, I can't even describe my feeling. I'm just thrilled. I know Bart would be so pleased."

The Bart Starr weekend celebration will begin Friday night at the Green and Gold Gala inside the Lambeau Field atrium, where both Cherry and her son, Bart Jr., will join former Packers and address the audience.

Then on Saturday, the Starr family will take part in a free celebration of Starr's life at Rawhide Boys Ranch outside New London from 1 to 5 p.m.

Starr says she can't think of a better place to honor her late husband's off-the-field legacy.

"That was big in our lives. When we committed to that, we had no idea how big it was going to be, but it was one of the best decisions we ever made," says Starr.

And then Sunday at Lambeau Field, a halftime ceremony will honor Bart Starr's tremendous career.

Cherry Starr says there's no question #15 will be with her on the field.

"Oh, honey, he's with me every day. I feel his presence every day and in everything I do, and everything I do I tell him I hope he's proud of what I'm doing," says Starr.