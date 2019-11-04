Cher adds Resch Center concert to extended "Here We Go Again" tour

Cher is proving you can turn back time.

Cher is coming to the Green Bay area to perform at the Resch Center, 17 years after her Farewell Tour.

Her successful "Here We Go Again" tour that started in 2018 added more dates and venues, including the Resch Center on Monday, April 13, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.

Nile Rodgers and CHIC are also scheduled to perform.

Tickets start at $49.95.

Cher fan club members or Citi credit card holders can begin buying tickets Tuesday, November 5, at 10 a.m. Go to www.citientertainment.com for details and pre-sale offers.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 8, at 11 a.m. online at ReschCenter.com; by phone at 1-800-895-0071; and in person at the Ticket Star box office in the Resch Center, 820 Armed Forces Dr.

You can watch Cher perform on the season finale of ABC's Dancing with the Stars on Monday, November 25, on WBAY-TV 2.