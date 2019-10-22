Chemical spill in Arcadia facility, 31 people treated on scene

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU)— The Arcadia Police Department says a chemical spill happened at the Pilgrim’s Pride facility around 10:05 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Officials say all employees were safely evacuated and 31 people were treated on scene, 10 of those were transported to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries and have been since released.

Mayo Clinic Health System said in a statement the Eau Claire campus briefly locked down the emergency department as a precautionary measure to the incident in Arcadia. The emergency room is now off lock down and patient care was not affected.

The spill is still under investigation.

