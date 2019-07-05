Chef on the Square offers inspiration for new meals

Summer can be a great time to try some new foods or recipes, but the options at your local farmers' market can be overwhelming.

To help, Chef on the Square provides live demonstrations with locally-grown food on the first Saturday of every month in Stevens Point. The monthly events have been held by Farmshed at the Stevens Point Farmers Market since 2007.

Chef Christopher Ault, executive Chef of Muse at Sentry will be demonstrating his strawberry rhubarb angel food cake topped with a whipped cardamom maple syrup mascarpone on Saturday July 6th at 9:30am.

For more information about eating sustainable local food, organizers urge yot to visit Farmshed.org for details on programs and events to create a resilient local food community.