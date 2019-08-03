'Chef on the Square' draws dozens to Stevens Point Farmers Market

On Saturday, Farmshed held its annual Chef on the Square demo at the Stevens Point Farmers Market. Organizers tell NewsChannel 7 it’s a great opportunity for consumers to meet a local chef and learn a new recipe.

Chef on the Square is an annual event that takes place on the first Saturday of every month at the Stevens Point Farmers Market. This is when a local chef demonstrates a recipe made from scratch using fresh seasonal produce found at the farmers market. Bystanders can mingle with the chef while learning new recipes and try free samples.

"People love the samples and they love the recipes,” explained Becky Veldhoff, Farmshed Volunteer and member of the Board of Directors. “It is a fantastic way to get people out and connecting with local restaurants and the ADRC (Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin) and their scratch cooking program. This helps people connect with local farms and they end up supporting them by buying the ingredients."

This Saturday the ADRC prepared Pesto Chicken Salad Wrap and Roasted Corn and Black Bean Salsa.

The Stevens Point Farmers Market will run every Saturday until the end of October from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chef on the Square will only take place on the first Saturday of each month at 9:30 a.m.